Domestic gold futures plunged by 1.01 percent on Wednesday, 17 June, tracking global rates, as the country slowly eased restriction in a phased manner under 'Unlock 1.0'. Gold prices this week have also been fluctuation due to fears of a second wave of COVID-19, with new cases being reported in China.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 47,085 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have fallen by 0.45 percent to Rs 48,114 per kg today.