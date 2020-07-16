Gold Price 16 July: Gold Price Rises to Rs 49,068 Per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Thursday, 16 July, fell by 0.19 percent with prices closing at Rs 49,068 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices declined by 0.46 percent to Rs 52,815 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like the United States and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Monday, 29 June, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, which have to be implemented till 31 July.