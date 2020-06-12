Domestic gold futures dipped by 0.29 percent on Friday, 12 June, tracking global rates, as the country slowly eased restriction in a phased manner under ‘Unlock 1.0’.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 47,275 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have dipped by 0.97 percent to Rs 48,165 per kg today.The gold price on Thursday marked a one week high as the US Central Bank on Wednesday projected bleak economic outlooks.The bank projects that the US economy will shrink by 6.5 percent and unemployment rates to rise to 9.3 percent by the end of the year. This outlook boosting the demand for secure commodities like gold and silver.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More22-Carat (22K) Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreLast 10 Days Gold Price in India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.