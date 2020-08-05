Gold Price 5 August: Gold Price Rises to Rs 55,169 Per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Wednesday, 5 August, rose by 1.13 percent with the price closing at Rs 55,169 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also rose by 2.73 percent to Rs 71,703 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

