Gold Rate For 2 April 2020: Gold Price Rises By About 0.41%
There has been a slight rise in the prices of gold and silver on 2 April 2020. Gold prices have increased by about 0.41 percent to about Rs 43,131 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.95 percent to around Rs 39,899 per kg.
Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,220 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,090 per ten grams. Gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 43,135 per 10-gram. The gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 41,680 per 10 grams.
In Bengaluru, the gold price is around Rs 43,020 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,090 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,680 per ten grams. Lastly, in Visakhapatnam that gold price is around Rs 43,090 per 10 grams today.
Price of 22-Carat Gold Today
Talking about the price of 22 carat gold, the gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 39,450 per ten grams. The gold price in Mumbai today is around Rs 40,680 per ten grams. The gold rate in Delhi is around Rs 40,950 per ten grams. Gold rate in Kolkata is around Rs 40,500 per ten grams. In Bangalore, it is around Rs 38,785 per ten grams.
Which Gold Is Considered As The Purest?
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)