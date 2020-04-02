Gold Rate For 2 April 2020: Gold Price Rises By About 0.41%

According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,220 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,090 per ten grams. Gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 43,135 per 10-gram. The gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 41,680 per 10 grams.

In Bengaluru, the gold price is around Rs 43,020 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,090 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,680 per ten grams. Lastly, in Visakhapatnam that gold price is around Rs 43,090 per 10 grams today.