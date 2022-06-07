Former UK Minister of State Jo Johnson Joins Elara Capital Board of Directors
An MP between 2010 and 2019, Johnson served as a senior government minister under three successive prime ministers.
Former United Kingdom Minister of State Jo Johnson joined the board of directors of investment banking firm Elara Capital Plc on Tuesday, 7 June, the firm announced.
A member of parliament between 2010 and 2019, Johnson served as a senior government minister under three successive prime ministers, including as head of the No 10 Downing Street policy unit and minister of state in the cabinet office; minister of state for transport; minister for London; and minister of state, attending cabinet, for universities, science, research & innovation.
Johnson is a member of the House of Lords and a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, and President's Professorial Fellow at King's College London.
A graduate of Balliol College, Oxford, Johnson began his career as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank. He spent 13 years at The Financial Times, including as head of Lex and associate editor.
“It is an honour for us to have Jo Johnson join our Board. Elara Capital will benefit from Jo’s experience and also seek his guidance on investments in interesting growth sectors like technology and education."Raj Bhatt, Chairman of Elara Capital Plc
He was posted abroad for three years as the Financial Times' South Asia Bureau Chief based in New Delhi and four years as the Financial Times' Paris correspondent.
Johnson has extensively written on the UK-India relationship and recently co-authored 'Natural Partners: Building a Comprehensive UK-India Knowledge Partnership,' a joint publication between the Policy Institute at King's College London and the Mossavar-Rahmani Centre for Business and Government (M-RCBG) at the Harvard Kennedy School.
He further co-edited Reconnecting Britain and India: Ideas for an Enhanced Partnership published by the Academic Foundation in 2011.
Elara Capital Plc is one of the leading investment banks for Indian companies, looking at overseas fundraising and was ranked amongst the top investment banks in the Bloomberg league tables.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.