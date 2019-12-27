Financial System Stable Despite Weakening Domestic Growth: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Friday, 27 December, said the country's financial system remains stable despite slowing economic growth.

The country's GDP slowed to a six-year low of 4.5 percent in the second quarter of FY20, forcing the RBI to slash its growth forecast by 240 basis points to 5 percent for the fiscal in its December monetary policy review.

"India's financial system remains stable notwithstanding weakening domestic growth," the central bank said in the Financial Stability Report.