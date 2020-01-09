‘Where’s FM?’ Ask People as Nirmala Skips Pre-Budget Experts’ Meet
A number of people took to Twitter to express their surprise on Thursday, 9 January, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a pre-budget meeting with economists and sector experts a miss.
‘Finance Minister’ started trending on the micro-blogging site after many, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, pointed that Sitharaman was not in attendance even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, met the experts.
Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant were also present at the meeting with top business tycoons.
According to PTI, the meeting was held to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to an 11-year low of five percent this fiscal.
FM Held Meeting With Party Workers
Meanwhile, around the same time, news agency ANI reported that the finance minister was holding a meeting at the BJP headquarters with the party’s office bearers, spokespersons and others.
