Dreamers, Disruptors: Ft. Pavitra Singh, CHRO - PepsiCo India
In Ep #2, PepsiCo India CHRO Pavitra Singh talks about the importance of empathy in communication.
Dreamers, Disruptors is a series with India’s top corporate disruptors and innovators on their learnings from the past and insights for the future as we walk into a brand-new decade.
In Episode #2, we catch up with Pavitra Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer – PepsiCo India, who believes that keeping empathy at the forefront of how we communicate with employees and teams is one of the key differentiators in modern leadership.
Catch Episode 1 with Microsoft India COO, Rajiv Sodhi, here.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.