Markets Open in Green: Sensex Up 0.32% at 41,275, Nifty at 12,139

According to traders, investors are bullish ahead of outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.

This will be the central bank's last monetary policy for the current financial year.

According to experts, the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance, and to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.

Further, strong gains in global markets have also boosted investor sentiment here, traders said, Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended higher on Wednesday. Brent crude oil futures rose 1.65 per cent to USD 56.19 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat against the US dollar at 71.27 in morning session.