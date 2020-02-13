Markets Swing in Open: Sensex at 41,533; Nifty Just Below 12,200
Indian equity indices fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade on Thursday, 13 February, with the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 trading little changed at 41,533 and 12,187 respectively.
The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.14 percent.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar, with the home currency depreciating as much as 0.09 percent to 71.40 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
