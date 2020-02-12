Markets Open Higher: Sensex Up 0.45% to 41,403; Nifty Above 12,100
Indian equity indices opened higher, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session on Wednesday, 12 February.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.45 percent to 41,403 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.48 percent to 12,167. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.47 percent.
Loading...
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar, with the home currency appreciating as much as 0.08 percent to 71.23 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )