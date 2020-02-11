Markets Open Higher: Sensex Rises to 41,290, Nifty Over 12,100
Halting their two-day losing streak, Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday, 11 February, with S&P BSE Sensex rising 0.77 percent to 41,290 and the NSE Nifty 50 rising 0.78 percent to 12,126.55.
The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose by 0.76 percent.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar, with the home currency appreciating as much as 0.09 percent to 71.23 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint,)