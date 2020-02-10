Markets Open Lower: Sensex Down 0.19% to 41,066; Nifty Above 12k
Indian equity indices traded lower in the opening trade, with the S&P BSE Sensex declining as much as 0.19 percent to 41,066.95 and the NSE Nifty 50 declining 0.29 percent to 12,065.45 respectively.
The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index traded lower too.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar, with the home currency strengthening as much as 0.1 percent to 71.35 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
