Opening Bell: Sensex Down 0.3% at 41,063, Nifty at 12,091

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a mixed note on Thursday, 30 January.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 41,063 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.31 percent to 12,091. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.25 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 743 stocks advanced and 714 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)