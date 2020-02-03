Opening Bell: Sensex Up 0.17%, Nifty at 11,693.80

After the previous session’s plummet, markets opened on a mixed note on Monday, 3 February.

After a slight dip, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.17 percent to 39,803.19 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to 11,693.80. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index traded flat.

The market breadth, according to BQ, was tilted in favour of sellers. About 792 stocks declined and 549 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)