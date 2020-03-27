Markets Open Higher: Sensex Above 31,100; Nifty at 8,980

Sensex rallied 1,158 points to 31,105 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 339 points to 8,980, as Indian equity markets opened higher for the fourth day in a row, tracking positive cues from Wall Street and despite mixed cues emerging from the Asia Pacific.

Sensex reclaimed the 30,000-mark for the first time in seven trading sessions. Meanwhile, Nifty is set to reclaim the 9,000-mark for the first time in nine trading sessions. All but one stock on the Nifty 50 opened with gains.