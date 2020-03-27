Markets Open Higher: Sensex Above 31,100; Nifty at 8,980
Sensex rallied 1,158 points to 31,105 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 339 points to 8,980, as Indian equity markets opened higher for the fourth day in a row, tracking positive cues from Wall Street and despite mixed cues emerging from the Asia Pacific.
Sensex reclaimed the 30,000-mark for the first time in seven trading sessions. Meanwhile, Nifty is set to reclaim the 9,000-mark for the first time in nine trading sessions. All but one stock on the Nifty 50 opened with gains.
Meanwhile, the Indian currency opened stronger for the second straight day, tracking weakness in the dollar and positive cues from emerging markets.
The rupee opened at 74.48 as compared to Thursday's close of 75.15 against the US dollar.
The performance comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an economic relief package to counter the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also be addressing the media at 10 am on Friday.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
