In Weak Start for Markets, Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower on Opening

In a weak start for Indian indices, Sensex traded 200 points lower, while Nifty traded below 12,200 in opening trade on Monday, 27 January.

The BSE Sensex opened 182.51 points lower at 41,430.68 points, while Nifty 50 opened 60.90 points lower at 12,187.40 points. According to MoneyControl, about 314 shares advanced, while 448 shares declined and 53 shares remained unchanged.

ICICI Bank, TCS, Dr Reddy's Lab and TCS were the major gainers, while JSW Steel, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank were the biggest losers on Monday.