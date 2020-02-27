Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 134 Points, Nifty Below 11,700

S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.45 percent to 39,707 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.46 percent to 11,623. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.36 percent.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.65 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.66.

All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty IT Index’s 1 percent fall.

(With inputs from Bloomberg Quint and Moneycontrol)