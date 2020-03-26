Markets Open Higher: Sensex Up 1.92% at 29,083; Nifty at 8,460

Indian equity markets opened higher for the third straight day on Thursday, 26 March, despite mixed cues emerging from the Asia-Pacific.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.92 percent higher at 29,083, while the NSE Nifty 50 opened with a 1.72 percent gain at 8,460.

Among sectoral indices, most of them were subdued at open, barring Nifty IT, which was up over 2 percent and Nifty Pharma, which gained 1.2 percent.

The market breadth was in favour of advances, with 803 stocks having opened with gains and 592 stocks declining in opening trades.

The market performance comes amid concerns worldwide over the coronavirus pandemic, and a 21-day lockdown in force across India.