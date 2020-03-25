Markets in Green: Sensex Jumps 428 Pts to 27,102; Nifty Below 8k
Sensex jumped 428 points to 27,102 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 84 points to 7,885 in the opening session, as Indian equity markets opened with negative bias but turned positive within the first few trades on Wednesday, 25 March.
Sixteen out of 30 stocks on Sensex opened with gains, while for Nifty, 29 stocks opened with gains.
All sectoral insides barring the Media and PSU Banking index opened with gains. Market breadth was 1:1, with 714 stocks trading with gains while 698 stocks declined.
The market performance comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown starting midnight on Tuesday, which may keep the investor sentiment on the edge. The lockdown was announced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
(With inputs from PTI and BloombergQuint.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)