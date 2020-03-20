Markets Volatile in Opening: Sensex Up By 352 Pts; Nifty at 8,332
Sensex opened 352 points higher at 28,640, while Nifty jumped 68 points to 8,332, as Indian equity markets saw a volatile opening trade on Friday, 20 March.
Most sectoral incides other than the financial indices are trading with gains. The markets breadth was in favour of the advances with 862 stocks opening with gains, while 378 stocks opened with declines.
The market performance comes amid concerns worlwide over the coronavirus outbreak, and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on tackling the 'pandemic'.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened stronger after hitting a record low of 75.31 on Thursday. The currency opened at 74.78 against the US dollar as compared to Thursday's close of 75.06.
