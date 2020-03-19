Markets Crash: Sensex Falls 1,800 Pts to 27,050; Nifty Below 8k
The freefall in markets continued on Thursday, 19 March, with Sensex falling over 1,800 points to 27,050 in the opening session.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 6.28 percent at 7,937, the lowest level since December 2016. Forty eight out of the 50 constituents opened with losses.
All of the sectoral indices on the NSE opened with losses. The market breadth remained adverse with 1,138 stocks opening with losses while 102 stocks opened with gains.
The performance comes amid concerns worldwide over the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed thousands of lives and has been declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation.
The Indian currency also opened with losses, tracking weak cues from its global peers. The rupee opened at an all-time low of 74.96 as compared to Wednesday's close of 74.26 against the US dollar.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
