Markets Open Higher: Sensex Up by 400 Points; Nifty Over 12,100

Indian equity indices opened higher on Wednesday, 19 February, halting their four-day losing streak.

While the S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.9 percent to 41,276, the NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.96 percent to 12,107.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.85 percent.