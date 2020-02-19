Markets Open Higher: Sensex Up by 400 Points; Nifty Over 12,100
Indian equity indices opened higher on Wednesday, 19 February, halting their four-day losing streak.
While the S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.9 percent to 41,276, the NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.96 percent to 12,107.
The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.85 percent.
All 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Pharma Index’s 1.9 percent gain.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
