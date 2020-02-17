Opening Bell: Sensex Rises 130 Points, Nifty Above 12,000

Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex rose by 130.22 points or 0.32% to 41,387.96, and the Nifty up 39.10 points or 0.32% at 12152.60 at opening bell on Monday, 17 February.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 861 stocks advanced and 622 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 71.43 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 71.36.

Seven out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Private Bank Index’s 0.52 percent gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.6 percent.

Yes Bank, Zee Ent, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, TCS are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank.