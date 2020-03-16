Opening Bell: Sensex Falls Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Below 9,500

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 4.86 percent lower at 32,446 on Monday, 16 March. The index opened with declines of more than 1,000 points. All of the 30 constituents on the index opened with cuts.

The NSE Nifty 50 index too opened 4.89 percent lower at 9,468. The index remains in bear market territory, falling over 20 percent from the record high levels made in February.

The Indian rupee opened weaker, falling 0.35 percent to 74.16. against the US dollar.

Market breadth remained in favour of the declines. 1,123 stocks on the National Stock Exchange opened with losses while 151 opened with gains.

(With inputs from Bloomberg Quint)