Sensex Slumps Over 200 Points Ahead of Budget; Nifty Tests 11,900
Market benchmark Sensex slumped over 200 points in opening session on Saturday, 1 February, ahead of the release of the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the day.
After shedding 279 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 124.96 points or 0.31 percent lower at 40,598.53, and the broader NSE slipped 23.10 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,939.
Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 73.70 points, or 0.61 percent, to finish at 11,962.10.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,179.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 3,816.44 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.
