Sensex Slumps Over 200 Points Ahead of Budget; Nifty Tests 11,900

Market benchmark Sensex slumped over 200 points in opening session on Saturday, 1 February, ahead of the release of the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the day.

After shedding 279 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 124.96 points or 0.31 percent lower at 40,598.53, and the broader NSE slipped 23.10 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,939.