Sensex, Nifty Open at Record High, Led by Gains in Banking Sector

The Indian Equity Benchmarks, on Monday 20 January, opened on record high again, led by gains in the banking sector.

Sensex opened 121.77 points higher at 42,067.14 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 opened 23.40 points higher, at 12,375.80 points.

Major gainers among the banking sector were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India, whle TCL, JSPL and L&T Finance Holdings were the top losers in opening trade, MoneyControl reported.

The rupee also opened lower, valued at 71.10 per dollar, against Friday's 71.08 close.