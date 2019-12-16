Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 70 Pts Lower, Nifty at 12,050
Sensex ended 70.99 points lower at 40,938.72 and Nifty traded at 12,050 at the closing bell on Monday, 16 December.
The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note earlier in the day, registering gains for the fourth consecutive session.
The BSE Sensex hit a record high of 41,185.03, up 0.43 percent, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.4 percent to 12,134.65.
The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 rose 0.15 percent.
Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.01 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahirdra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and SBI.
On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the top loser, shedding up to 1.57 percent. Yes Bank, HUL, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were also trading in the red.
In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 428 points, or 1.05 percent, higher at 41,009.71, while the Nifty settled 114.90 points, or 0.96 per cent, higher at 12,086.70.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint)