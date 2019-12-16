Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 70 Pts Lower, Nifty at 12,050

The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note earlier in the day, registering gains for the fourth consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex hit a record high of 41,185.03, up 0.43 percent, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.4 percent to 12,134.65.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 rose 0.15 percent.