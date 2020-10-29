Bidding for Air India to Happen on Basis of Enterprise Value: Govt

Union Civil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, 29 October, announced that bidding for Air India would be done on the basis of its enterprise value instead of equity value.

IANS reported that the change in criteria will allow for the bidding to take place on the current value of the assets and other resources of Air India.

"The enterprise value shall mean combined value of 'Debt' and equity of AI as assessed by bidder in its financial bid," said an official document by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), IANS reported.