Budget 2020 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch FM Speech Online?
The Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be presented in Parliament on Saturday, 1 February, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Economic Survey was presented a day before Budget, on 31 January, by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
The Budget is an account of the revenue achieved during the previous financial year and the details of the expenses fixed for the new fiscal year starting 1 April, and ending on 31 March.
- When Will Budget 2020 Be Announced?
The Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be presented in Parliament on 1 February at 11 am.
- How to Watch Budget 2020 Live News Updates?
You can watch the LIVE webcast of Budget 2020 on The Quint.
- Where to Watch Union Budget 2020 Live Online?
People can live stream the presentation of Budget 2020 on Lok Sabha’s website, Lok Sabha TV’s YouTube channel, Doordarshan’s YouTube and Quint’s Youtube Channel.
- Where to Watch Union Budget 2020 Live on TV?
People can watch Budget 2020 live on Doordarshan TV channel.
Budget 2020 LIVE Streaming
The Economic Survey presented by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) analyses trends in agriculture and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, import-export, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic aspects, which have an effect on the Union Budget.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )