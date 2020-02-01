Budget 2020 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch FM Speech Online?

The Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 will be presented in Parliament on Saturday, 1 February, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey was presented a day before Budget, on 31 January, by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The Budget is an account of the revenue achieved during the previous financial year and the details of the expenses fixed for the new fiscal year starting 1 April, and ending on 31 March.