Air India Disinvestment at Concluding Stage; Transaction Advisor Gets Bids
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had already fixed 15 September as the deadline for the process
Transaction Adviser has received financial bids for Air India disinvestment, reported ANI, citing Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
The process has now reportedly moved to the concluding stage.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had, according to NDTV, already made it clear that the 15 September-deadline for the process is fixed and will not change.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
