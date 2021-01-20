West Bengal’s Trinamool MLA Arindam Bhattacharya Joins BJP

Arindam Bhattacharya, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress legislator from the Shantipur Assembly constituency in Nadia district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 20 January.

He joined the saffron brigade at the party's headquarters in Delhi after holding a meeting with BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"Our dream is to create 'Aatmanirbhar' West Bengal and 'Aatmanirbhar' India, which is also the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have joined the BJP responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi," Bhattacharya said.