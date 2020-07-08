Veteran Actor Jagdeep Passes Away at 81, Condolences Pour In
Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and Sholay.
Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81.
Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Gora Aur Kala, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and China Gate. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.
Born in Punjab’s Amritsar as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, he started his career in the film industry as a child artist in 1951 and got his first job in BR Chopra’s film Afsana. He acted in more than 400 films. Jagdeep was last seen in film Galli Galli Chor Hai, in 2012.
His two sons, actor Jaaved Jaaferi and producer/director Naved Jafri are also part of Bollywood fraternity.
Many including Ajay Devgn and Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express their grief and send condolences to his family.
