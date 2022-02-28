TRS Leader Booked for Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Telangana, Cops on Lookout
Sajid Khan, a TRS leader, went into hiding after police booked a case against him under POCSO.
The vice chairperson of a municipal body in Telangana's Nirmal district has been booked for allegedly raping a minor last month, police said on Sunday, 27 February.
Nirmal Municipal Council vice chairperson Sajid Khan, a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), went into hiding after police booked a case against him under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Nirmal District Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar said the police have constituted four teams to apprehend him. Police launched a search for the accused in Nirmal, Adilabad, Bhainsa and other towns. Authorities said that they were confident that the accused would be arrested soon.
Khan allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in Hyderabad last month. The survivor told police that the accused took her there along with the help of a woman, who is the owner of the house where the girl's family resides. The survivor, a class 8 student, had approached a child helpline and through them lodged a complaint against the municipal vice chairperson.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Upendra Reddy said that after medical examination of the survivor and preliminary investigation, a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against him. The house owner and car driver were also booked in the case.
The survivor told the police that she was taken to Hyderabad on the pretext of a function and the accused carried out the crime at a hotel. The girl later revealed this to her parents, who approached the child helpline and subsequently the police to lodge a complaint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.