‘Trade Pact With Mauritius’ Among 3 Major Cabinet Decisions 

Three important decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 17 February. These include a key trade agreement with Mauritius.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani informed about the decisions of the Cabinet in a press conference.

Javadekar said that a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement has been signed between India and Mauritius. This is India's first trade agreement with an African country. He said this would promote trade between the two countries and relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.