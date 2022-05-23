Days After Tirunelveli Quarry Accident, Body of Trapped Lorry Driver Found
Six workers were trapped in the stone quarry when a boulder fell from the top.
The body of a lorry driver, Rajendran, 42, who was trapped in a quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district on 14 May, has been recovered, taking the death toll in the incident to four.
Six workers were trapped in the stone quarry when a boulder fell from the top. Two workers were rescued while four others died, including Rajendran. The rescue team, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was involved in the operations, and controlled blasts were conducted since Friday.
The rescue operators on Sunday evening narrowed down the location near the overturned truck in which Rajendran was supposed to be trapped.
The body of Rajendran was recovered on Sunday night and was sent to Tirunelveli medical college hospital for a post-mortem exam.
The three workers who died in the quarry accidents other than Rajendran are P Selvam, P Murugan, and M Selvakumar. Crane operators Vijay and Murugan were rescued and hospitalised on 15 May.
The owner of the quarry, 'Chamber' Selvaraj, is a prominent Congress leader and the owner of several brick kilns. He and his son Kumar were arrested from a Mangaluru hotel where they were hiding after the accident.
Police, during searches on the premises of Venkateshwara quarry company owned by Selvaraj, found several discrepancies in its functioning.
