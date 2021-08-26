Govt Should Not Withdraw Cases Against MP, MLA Without Approval from HC: SC

"It merely states that the administration, after full consideration, has taken a decision to withdraw the particular case," said the report.



The amicus submitted that the 77 cases may be examined by the high court by exercising revisional jurisdiction under Section 401 of CrPC, in the light of the law laid down by the top court in the case of State of Kerala vs K Ajith 2021.



On wednesday, Hansaria contended that each case may have reasoned order. The bench also comprising justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it cannot examine all the cases, and let them go to the high court.