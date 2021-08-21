Six Indians Win on Opening Day of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing

Rohit Chamoli, Ankush and Gaurav Saini were among the six Indian boxers who registered victories on the opening day of the ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships on Saturday.

In the junior boys' category, Rohit (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Gaurav (70kg) claimed confident victories against their respective opponents and confirmed medals for the country by securing semi-final berths.

Chandigarh's Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0, while Ankush blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0. Haryana's Gaurav, too, put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer Yaqoub Saadallah before he was declared the winner with 'referee stopping the contest' (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening-round matches.