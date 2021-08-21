Six Indians Win on Opening Day of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing
Rohit Chamoli, Ankush and Gaurav Saini were among the six Indian boxers who registered victories on the opening day of the ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships on Saturday.
In the junior boys' category, Rohit (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Gaurav (70kg) claimed confident victories against their respective opponents and confirmed medals for the country by securing semi-final berths.
Chandigarh's Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0, while Ankush blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0. Haryana's Gaurav, too, put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer Yaqoub Saadallah before he was declared the winner with 'referee stopping the contest' (RSC) in the second round of the bout.
Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening-round matches.
Yashwrdhan Singh (60kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishabh Singh (81kg) suffered defeats in their respective preliminary bouts.
The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham will begin his campaign in the continental event as six youth Indian boxers will be seen in action on the second day on Sunday.
The gold medallists in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000, while silver and bronze medallists will get USD 3,000 and USD 1,500, respectively. In addition, the junior champions will be awarded USD 4,000, while USD 2,000 and USD 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medallists.
