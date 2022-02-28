Don't Be 'Aggressive' in Railway Stations: Indian Embassy in Ukraine's Advisory

The advisory comes as the weekend curfew was lifted in the Ukraine capital, paving the way for the stranded Indian nationals to move to safe and secure locations amid intense fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian armies for the past five days. "All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts," the advisory read.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious threat to the Indian citizens residing there. Since then, India has begun evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.