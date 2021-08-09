Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bill to Undo Retrospective Tax Law

The Rajya Sabha passed three bills on Monday, 9 August before being adjourned for the day. The house passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which enables to set up central university in Ladakh. The Lok Sabha has already passed this bill.



The Rajya Sabha returned The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during which the opposition staged walkout from the house.

The house also passed Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 for which the opposition moved a resolution to send it to the select committee but it was defeated as the government managed numbers in the house.