Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Participate in Padayatra in Amethi on 18 December

As part of Congress' ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a 'padayatra' in Amethi on Saturday, 18 December, the party said on Monday.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said the padayatra would start from Jagdishpur and culminate at Jamo in Gauriganj.



The Gandhi siblings are likely to join the yatra from the start, he added.



Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, said, "The party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', on 14 November to expose the gross mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government, and make people aware of the government's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back-breaking inflation."