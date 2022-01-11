People Will Choose Next Chief Minister, Says State Congress Unit Chief Sidhu

"Today Punjab needs a governance reform which translates public issues into policies with a poverty reduction strategy," Sidhu, whose party's government is going to the polls for re-election, stressed.



Picking holes in his own government, Sidhu said Punjab Model will have a government-run sand mining corporation in the state that has 1,300-km long riverbed with 102 sites and the illegal mining is so rampant.



The 'resurrect' Punjab will run its own liquor vends and distilleries to boost excise revenue.



"This will earn revenue for the cash-strapped state government on the pattern of Tamil Nadu," he said.