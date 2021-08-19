President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Successful Cataract Surgery
"Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital," the President House said in a statement.
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, underwent cataract surgery on Thursday, 19 August, at the Army Hospital in New Delhi.
The surgery took place at the Indian Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.
In March this year, the President underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
On 27 March, Kovind was shifted to AIIMS, where, post investigations, doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.
The 75-year-old was shifted to AIIMS for treatment from Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted on 26 March after a chest discomfort.
(Published in arrangement with IANS)
