UP Crematorium Mishap: Police Arrests Absconding Corporator
The police arrested Ajay Tyagi after a day-long search.
The Ghaziabad Police arrested the absconding corporator responsible for the crematorium mishap, which claimed 25 lives and injured 20 others, on Monday, 4 January.
The police informed IANS that the accused, Ajay Tyagi, was arrested after a day-long search. He was found in one of his hiding spots in Muradnagar, a police official said.
"After 36 hours of searching, we have arrested all the accused. Their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad.
Earlier on Monday, the police had also arrested three officials from the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar, who were involved in the case.
Roof Collapse Claims Lives
The incident was reported on Sunday morning, when around 50 people who were attending the last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter from the rain under a newly-built roof. However, minutes later, the roof collapsed and all of them were trapped under its debris.
The police had lodged an FIR and had named four people as accused, including Tyagi and the officials from the Muradnagar Municipal Corporation, on Sunday night. While the officials, including executive officer Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal, and supervisor Ashish, were arrested on Monday morning, Tyagi was absconding. His phone was switched off and his family members were unaware about his whereabouts, the police said.
The police had also announced a prize money of Rs 25,000 for anyone who would trace Tyagi.
The charges in the FIR levelled against the accused involve Sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.
