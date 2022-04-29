Jitendra Singh Refutes Claims That Telangana CM KCR Was ‘Insulted’ by PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, 28 April, refuted media reports wherein the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed that the PMO sent a message that KCR, as the Telangana CM is popularly known, should not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes when the latter visited Hyderabad earlier this year.



Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad in February, Singh denied the PMO sending any such message.