Pfizer, BioNTech Begin Clinical Trial of Omicron-Specific Vaccine

German biotechnology company BioNTech and US company Pfizer have started clinical trials for an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged 18-55 years, the companies have said.

The trials would evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate, according to a joint statement by the companies on Tuesday, 25 January. The study would involve up to 1,420 participants.

"This study is part of our science-based approach to develop a variant-based vaccine that achieves a similar level of protection against Omicron as it did with earlier variants but with longer duration of protection," said Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech.