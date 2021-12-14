Parliament Passes Bill Extending Tenures of CBI, ED Directors To Five Years

Replying to the debate on the first bill, Jitendra Singh said: "History may not forgive us for having abstained from the discussion. And history will also accuse them of having tactically opposed an important anti-graft measure. History may also accuse us of having something to hide and therefore running away from a discussion."



"CBI has so much credibility that somewhere in a remote place, a major theft happens, people immediately demand a CBI inquiry. People are misled that the tenure is being extended but in reality, it is an attempt to restrict it to five years unlike earlier provisions, which did not put any upper limit," Singh said.



"For every extension of one year each, the whole procedure would be followed, and extension would be given by mentioning the reasons on record," he added.



He also gave examples of similar ranks from the UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada where the chiefs either have had longer tenures or no cap.



Replying to the second bill (for the ED), the minister said: "The noble motive to bring the bill stands fully established. But the motive of those abstaining from the discussion is not known."