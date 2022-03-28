Pakistan National Assembly To Begin Session With No-Confidence Motion On Agenda
As per rules, from the day motion is moved, it shall not be voted upon before expiry of 3 days or later than 7 days.
Opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to be tabled when the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) meets on Monday, 28 March, after a two-day recess.
Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on 4 April if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process.
Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days".
Opposition To Protest If Tabling of No-Trust Motion Sees Delay
Rashid's remarks show that the government will take maximum time for putting the resolution to vote, whenever the Speaker allows its tabling.
The opposition parties have reportedly planned to hold a protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.
After Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shahzain Bugti's decision to quit the ruling coalition, the number of treasury members has now reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house of Parliament, whereas the opposition now enjoys the support of 163 MNAs.
The PML-Q, the Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan – the three major government allies having 17 MNAs – are yet to decide which side they are on.
These parties are still negotiating with both the government and opposition parties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.