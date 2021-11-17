Not in Favour of WFH, Advised Employees to Opt for Carpooling: Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday, 17 November, told the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it was not in favour of asking its employees to work from home and instead had advised its employees in Delhi to opt for carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used for commuting, ANI reported.

The Centre also said that the number of vehicles used by the central government was a "minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital" and stopping them from being used would not make much of a difference towards improving the air quality of Delhi.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and states to consider work-from-home for its employees for at least a week.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said that the "directives issued by Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas included a ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till 21 November except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction", ANI reported.