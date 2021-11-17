Not in Favour of WFH, Advised Employees to Opt for Carpooling: Centre Tells SC
Earlier, the SC had asked the Centre and states to consider work-from-home for its employees for at least a week.
The Centre on Wednesday, 17 November, told the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it was not in favour of asking its employees to work from home and instead had advised its employees in Delhi to opt for carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used for commuting, ANI reported.
The Centre also said that the number of vehicles used by the central government was a "minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital" and stopping them from being used would not make much of a difference towards improving the air quality of Delhi.
The Centre, in its affidavit, said that the "directives issued by Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas included a ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till 21 November except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction", ANI reported.
WHAT HAPPENED IN SC ON MONDAY?
The Delhi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was ready to impose a complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution.
However, it would be effective only if a lockdown was imposed in NCR across neighbouring states, the Delhi government added, according to LiveLaw.
Accordingly, it submitted an affidavit before the top court stating the same to control local emissions if it is mandated for the entire NCR area by the Government of India.
The SC on Monday had also direct the Centre to have an emergency meeting on Tuesday and take into accounts points cited by the court. Further, the apex court asked the Centre and state governments to respond by Tuesday evening over which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be halted.
